Jammu and Kashmir: 2 unidentified terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation (CASO) on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

"The CASO turned into a gunfight when hiding militants opened the fire," the officials said.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The forces have sealed all the entry and exit points of the area.

