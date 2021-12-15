Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, operation still on

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, operation still on

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Usgam Pathri in the Rajpura area of Pulwama.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: December 15, 2021 8:06 IST

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

One ultra was killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Wednesday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said.

Further details awaited

Also Read I Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News