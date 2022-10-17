Jammu and Kashmir: 'Who's responsible', asks Farooq Abdullah on targetted killings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farooq Abdullah speaks on targetted killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier they said such killings happening due to Article 370, but it's abrogated now, Abdullah said

Abdullah's statement came in the backdrop of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit on Saturday

Jammu and Kashmir: Targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir will never stop until justice is served, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

"This will never stop until justice is served. Earlier they said such killings happening due to Article 370, but it's abrogated now, so why such killings haven't stopped? Who's responsible?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked.

Abdullah's statement came in the backdrop of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit on Saturday. Identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, the civilian succumbed to his injuries after militants opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian.

Bhat was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for killing the Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, "A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir-freedom-fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here."

As per the eyewitnesses, only one person had targeted him and was in front of him.

"In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targetted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time," said Kumar.

DIG Kumar further said, "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn't alone, they were two people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area."

(With inputs from ANI)

