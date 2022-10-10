J&K: Two terrorists killed in ongoing encounter with security forces in Anantnag's Tangpawa area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag

Highlights The area was cordoned after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists

Terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at the security forces

The security forces fired upon the terrorists in retaliation

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. According to the details, the gunfight began in the Tangpawa area of Anantnag.

Police and security forces are on the job.

Commenting on the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, "Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job."

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, thus drawing retaliation from the security forces.

Earlier on October 5, four terrorists, including those involved in the killing of a policeman three days ago, were neutralised in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ultras were killed in Drach Keegam area, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was eliminated in Moolu.

About the first encounter, a police spokesperson said security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding ultras fired indiscriminately and the police retaliated, leading to the encounter, a spokesperson said.

Three terrorists linked to JeM were killed and their bodies were recovered, he said.

