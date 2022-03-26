Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO SPO, brother killed by militants in J&K's Budgam district.

Highlights Militants shot dead a special police officer, in Kashmir's Budgam district officials said

The SPO's brother was also injured in the firing

The injured brothers were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina

Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," one of the officials told PTI.

They said in the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries. They were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died, the officials said. Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile in another incident, a civilian was shot and injured by militants.

Earlier, Terrorists shot at and injured a non-local vendor in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The officials said that terrorists fired upon and injured a vendor identified as Paras Mandan, a resident of Bihar. He has been moved to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a civilian identified ad Tajamul Mohi-ud-din was shot at from close range by terrorists near his residence in central Kashmir's Budgam district. He was critically injured and moved to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

ALSO READ | Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam, second killing in 3 days

ALSO READ | J&K: Militants attack police party in Bandipora, two cops reportedly dead

Latest India News