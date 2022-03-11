Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam, second killing in 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Officials said that a case has been registered, and the area has been cordoned off.

A sarpanch was shot dead in the Audora area in the Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

The sarpanch, who was identified as Shabir Ahmad mir was shifted to the district hospital in Kulgam where he was declared dead.

Officials said that a case has been registered, and the area has been cordoned off. "At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Audora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district," news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

Reacting to the attack, J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly condemn yet another barbaric and cowardice act wherein another public representative and the grassroots worker Shabir Ahmed Mir was killed at Odoura, in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. It's an attack on democracy and such attacks won't be tolerated."

This is the second incident of killing a sarpanch in Kashmir in less than 3 days. On March 9, Militants barged inside the house of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat and shot him dead at the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

