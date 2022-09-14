Jammu and Kashmir: 11 dead, several injured as mini-bus rolls down gorge in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir: Mini-bus rolls down gorge in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: As many as 11 people were feared killed in a road accident reported in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the details, several others were also injured in the mishap.

The accident occurred while a mini-bus on its way to Mandi from Sujiyan rolled down a deep gorge in the Sawjian area of Poonch.

Commenting on the accident, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said the injured were shifted to a hospital in Mandi.

A rescue operation at the accident site was underway.

Visuals of the spot were shared by news agency ANI, which showed ambulances on the street.

On Tuesday, two people were killed, while 15 others were injured after a speeding private bus fell into a river along the Indore-Icchapur highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

The incident took place around 5 pm between Dhangaon and Sanawad when the passenger bus, headed for Sanawad, fell off a bridge, said district Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

A man and a woman were killed while five persons were injured seriously, he said, adding that ten others sustained minor injuries.

Those seriously injured were shifted to Indore for treatment, he said.

As many as 30 passengers were travelling on the bus.

