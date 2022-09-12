Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Kerala: 1 killed, 58 injured as SRTC bus rolls down hill near Idukki

Highlights The accident was reported from Neriamangalam in Kerala

The bus rolled down 15 feet down the hill, killing one person, leaving several others injured

Police also said that they suspect the tyre of the bus had burst which caused the accident

Kerala: At least one person was killed, while 58 others were injured after an Ernakulam-bound Kerala SRTC bus rolled down a hill near Idukki on Monday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Neriamangalam, where the bus rolled down 15 feet down.

Police said the incident happened in the morning between Cheeyappara and Neriamangalam in the hilly district.

"As per the latest report, one person lost his life. It seems like another person is also in a serious condition. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the accident. The bus fell some 14-15 feet down a hillside," a senior police official from the district said.

Police also said that they suspect that the tyre of the bus, which was coming from Munnar, burst resulting in the accident.

Meanwhile, bus conductor Subhash said there were 60 people on the bus.

"As soon as the accident happened, the locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. The driver said some vehicle which came in the opposite way hit the bus. Since it was raining heavily, the window shutters were down and I couldn't see much," Subhash said.

All the injured persons have been shifted to Kalamassery government medical college in Ernakulam.

(With inputs from PTI)

