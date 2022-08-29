UP bus accident: 24 injured in head-on collision between bus, truck in Sonbhadra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 24 injured as bus rams into truck in UP

Highlights The accident was reported from the Piprakhand area of Sonbhadra district

The private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra

The truck was going to Odisha from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh

UP bus accident: As many as 24 passengers onboard a bus were injured following a road accident in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday. According to the details, the accident took place following a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the Piprakhand area of Sonbhadra district.

Reports said the private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra on the Varanasi-Ambikapur road.

Seven of those injured were in critical condition and were referred to the district hospital.

The other injured passengers are being treated at a community health centre.

Babhani police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said that the truck was going to Odisha from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday, a 30-year-old man was severely injured after his speeding car allegedly lost control and rammed into a DTC bus after hitting the divider in Delhi.



The injured was identified as Ashish Gupta, a resident of East Punjabi Bagh.

The accident took place on the Ring Road near Janmastmi Park, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, "When police reached the spot, a car was found in a damaged condition.

During inquiry, it was found that the driver of the car was driving his car at high speed. The car hit the divider following which the vehicle lost control and rammed into a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, he said.

The injured was shifted to Maharaja Agarsen Hospital where he is under treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | J&K: Police bus returning from Amarnath falls into gorge in Pahalgam, 7 ITBP jawans killed

Latest India News