Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests killer of CRPF trooper in Shopian district

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (March 13) has arrested the accused who killed one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official in the past and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that they have also arrested an Over Ground Worker who allegedly accompanied the accused to the crime spot.

"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

CRPF trooper, Mukhtar Ahmad was killed by militants in his native village Chek Chotipora in Shopian district on Saturday (March 12).

He had come home on leave.

Further probe in the matter is still underway.

(With agencies inputs)

