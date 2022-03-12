Saturday, March 12, 2022
     
Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Shopian Updated on: March 12, 2022 20:39 IST
CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Terrorists shot dead CRPF personnel in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The CRPF personnel was on leave. 

Police said, "Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi  R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom while on way to hospital. Area cordoned off."

Ahmad was referred to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police cordoned off the area and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers.

