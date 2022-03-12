Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Terrorists shot dead CRPF personnel in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The CRPF personnel was on leave.

Police said, "Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom while on way to hospital. Area cordoned off."

Ahmad was referred to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police cordoned off the area and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers.

