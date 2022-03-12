J&K: 4 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Pulwama, Ganderbal, Handwara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 3 terrorists killed in seperate encounters in Pulwama, Ganderbal, Handwara

The Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounters.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists of Pakistan were gunned down in Pulwama encounter.

In three separate encounters, 4 terrorists were neutralized on Saturday morning, two in Pulwama, another in Handwara, and the other in Ganderbal. The Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounters.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists of Pakistan were gunned down in Pulwama encounter, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. The encounter broke out at Chewaklan area of Pulwama between security forces and terrorists on Friday late evening. "We had launched joint ops at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 1 Pakistani killed in Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal & Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 1 terrorist alive", said IGP Kashmir.

In Handwara, an encounter had started in the wee hours of Saturday in the Nechama, Rajwara area. One LeT terrorist was killed in the encounter informed the J&K police.

In the Ganderbal encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. The encounter has broken out at the Serch area of Ganderbal. Earlier today, the Police and security forces informed that two terrorists of LeT had been trapped.

Meanwhile on Friday, a sarpanch was shot dead in the Audora area in the Kulgam district, officials said. The sarpanch, who was identified as Shabir Ahmad mir was shifted to the district hospital in Kulgam where he was declared dead.

