Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama district, 2 militants trapped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama, 2 militants trapped.

Highlights An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district

Gunfight held in Naina Batpora area of south Kashmir district on March 10

2 militants have been trapped by the security forces

An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at Naina Batpora area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district of of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday (March 10).

Two militants have also been trapped in Pulwama by the security forces.

"Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two jawans martyred, terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

Latest India News