Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PDP delegation not to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

PDP delegation not to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

People's Democratic Party (PDP) delegation will not meet their leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (October 7).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 0:08 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) delegation will not meet their leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (October 7). It was not clear as of midnight on Sunday (October 6) what led to the cancellation of the meeting.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir administration had allowed 10-member delegation of the PDP to meet Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. This was after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik allowed 15-member delegation of the National Conference to meet former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

The delegation met both the leaders on Sunday. Delegation was led by National Conference's provincial chief Davinder Rana.

Watch | PDP delegation not to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTwo cheat govt of Rs 700-crore through fake GST invoices; held Next Story200 to 300 militants active in J-K, Pak trying to push in more: DGP  