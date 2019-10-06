Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) delegation will not meet their leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (October 7). It was not clear as of midnight on Sunday (October 6) what led to the cancellation of the meeting.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir administration had allowed 10-member delegation of the PDP to meet Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. This was after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik allowed 15-member delegation of the National Conference to meet former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

The delegation met both the leaders on Sunday. Delegation was led by National Conference's provincial chief Davinder Rana.

Watch | PDP delegation not to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday