Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, another injured as terrorists open fire inside apple orchard in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir killings: One Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead on Tuesday after terrorists opened fire in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. Another person was injured. The area has been cordoned off. This is the second targeted killing in less than a week.

"Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Three days ago, a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The attack took place late Thursday night in Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipora. The deceased, identified as Mohd Amrez from Madhepura in Bihar, was a weaver. Amrez was aged around 20.

Mohammad Tamheed, who identified himself as Amrez's brother, said they were sleeping when they heard gunshots around 12:20 am.

Amrez is the fourth non-local to be killed in a targeted attack in Kashmir this year. A total of 14 civilians and six security forces personnel have been killed in targeted attacks this year.

In January, one policeman was killed in a targeted attack in Anantnag. February saw no such killing. March saw the highest of seven such killings -- five civilians and an on-leave CRPF jawan in Shopian and a special police officer (SPO) in Budgam. The brother of the SPO also lost his life in the same attack.

In April, two civilians, including a sarpanch, were killed, while in May, five persons -- two cops and three civilians -- were killed. The civilians were Rahul Bhat, a government employee recruited under the prime minister's special package for Kashmir Pandits, TV actor Amreen Bhat, and teacher Rajini Bhala.

In June, a non-local bank manager and a non-local labourer were shot dead by terrorists, while a sub-inspector of police was also killed. Two non-local labourers have been killed so far in August.

