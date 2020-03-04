Image Source : FILE Internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

Internet services have bee restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharatiya Janata Party's National Secretary Ram Madhav tweeted from his official handle that 2G internet services for postpaid customers have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

2G internet services restored in J&K for all post-paid customers. pic.twitter.com/lAavgIGXU0 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 4, 2020

Internet services were restored after a directive from Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir. Home Department took the decision after consultation with various agencies. 2G internet services have been restored only for post-paid customers.

