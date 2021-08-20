J&K: One unidentified terrorist neutralised in encounter at Awantipora

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K's Awantipora witnessed an encounter between security officials and militants in the wee hours of Friday.

At least one terrorist was neutralized by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore area of Awantipora of the Pulwama district on Friday.

An encounter broke out in the Pampore area of Awantipora of the Pulwama district in the wee hours of Friday. A joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Krew.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. As per the sources two militants are believed to be trapped.

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. Two days before Independence day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam.

