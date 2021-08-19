Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone shot dead in Kashmir, third incident in less than 15 days

Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone was on Thursday shot at by terrorists in his residence in Devsar area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third such incident in the Valley in less than 15 days.

On Tuesday militants had killed a BJP worker Aveed Ahmad Dar near his residence at Brazloo Jageer area of the south Kashmir district. Dar, who was BJP's constituency president of Homeshalibugh assembly constituency, died on the spot, they said.

