Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam; second killing within a week

Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

A BJP leader was on Tuesday killed by suspected militants in Brazul area of Kulgam in South Kashmir. Javid Ahmad Dar was affiliated with the BJP and was constituency-in-charge for Homeshalibugh in Kulgam District, said initial reports. The forces have cordoned off the area.

This has been the second such incident in a week. A week back another BJP leader and his wife were killed in Anantnag.

BJP has termed the killing of Dar as 'barbaric'. "The sacrifices of our Activists will never go in vain. These Anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings," said BJP's Ashok Koul.

PDP president Mehmooba Mufti has also condemned the killing. "Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javaid Dar & there is no place for such acts of violence. Sympathies & condolences to his family," Mehbooba tweeted.

On August 9, Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, and his wife were shot dead in a terror attack in Anantnag.

