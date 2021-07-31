Saturday, July 31, 2021
     
J&K: 2 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

According to the details, the gunfight between the terrorists and security forces had begun at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of Pulwama.

July 31, 2021
Pulwama encounter
J&K: Encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Pulwama 

Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said. 

Commenting on the encounter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "The exact location of the encounter is between Namibian & Marsar, the general area of Dachigam forest."

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. 

