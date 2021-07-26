J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Kulgam

Monday, July 26, 2021
     
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Aharbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: July 26, 2021 18:04 IST
Image Source : PTI

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Aharbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

(With PTI Inputs)

