India condemns Oman vessel attack after seafarer dies, calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions in region

New Delhi:

India has strongly condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman that claimed the life of an Indian seafarer, calling for an immediate reduction in regional tensions and a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The incident took place near Limah in Oman on Monday evening (November 2), leaving one Indian crew member dead and 13 others rescued.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that all 14 people aboard the vessel, MSV AL JUSUFI, were Indian nationals. While 13 crew members survived the attack, one seafarer succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and said the Indian Embassy in Oman was working closely with local authorities to ensure the safe and early return of the rescued crew members, along with the mortal remains of the deceased seafarer.

"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased," the statement read.

India urges immediate de-escalation, calls for diplomatic solution

Raising concerns over the growing threats to commercial shipping in West Asia, New Delhi reiterated that the ongoing hostilities must be brought to an end through diplomatic engagement. The MEA called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged the parties involved to conclude their ongoing negotiations to pave the way for a peaceful settlement. It also underlined that continued attacks on commercial vessels could have wider implications for regional peace and stability.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the statement said. India also made it clear that civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels must remain outside the scope of military hostilities. Stressing the importance of international maritime law, the government called for the restoration of safe and uninterrupted movement of ships through international waterways in the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

Shipping Minister confirms death of Gujarat seafarer

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the death of the Indian crew member and disclosed that the vessel had been hit by an unidentified aerial object.

According to the minister, MSV AL JUSUFI was carrying 14 Indian seafarers when it was struck on November 2 while sailing near the Omani coast. The Omani Coast Guard subsequently rescued 13 crew members after they were safely evacuated from the vessel.

The deceased was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a resident of Gujarat. Expressing grief over the loss, Sonowal said the government was coordinating with the Indian Embassy and Omani authorities to provide assistance to the survivors and complete the repatriation arrangements.

"On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal said. "My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief. The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer," he added.

Jaishankar flags threat to civilian shipping at G20 meeting

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of repeated attacks involving commercial vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asian region amid the ongoing conflict. India has previously raised concerns over the impact of regional hostilities on maritime security and international trade. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had highlighted the issue during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, warning that attacks on civilian shipping were affecting countries beyond the immediate conflict zone.

He particularly pointed out that developing nations and countries of the Global South were facing disproportionate consequences, as disruptions to maritime routes threatened the supply and affordability of essential commodities, including fuel, food and fertilisers.

In a message posted on X, Jaishankar said, "The Global South is disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, jeopardising the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilisers." The latest attack off Oman has once again brought the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the region into focus, while reinforcing India's concerns over threats to commercial maritime routes and the uninterrupted movement of essential goods.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read:

Indian Navy's big operation in Arabian Sea, rescues 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel