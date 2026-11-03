PM Modi inaugurates 23-km-long Pune Metro Line 3, lays foundation stone of 4 new metro corridors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Pune Metro's Line 3 (Pink Line) and laid the foundation stone for four new metro corridors under Phase-II, involving a total investment of around Rs 21,800 crore. PM Modi inaugurated the 23-km-long Pink Line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore, through video conferencing. The corridor will connect Maan to the District Court Metro station, providing direct metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar. It is expected to improve the daily commute for thousands of IT professionals, ease traffic congestion and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

The phase will comprise four corridors - Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A - covering key residential, commercial and IT hubs across the city.

Stressing that strengthening local metro connectivity is set to provide fresh momentum to Pune's development, PM Modi said the city is shaping the new energy of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"With the launch of the metro service between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, a major IT hub in Pune will now benefit from improved connectivity. The new line, for which work has commenced today, will further strengthen connectivity between the older and newer parts of Pune. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Pune and Maharashtra... Today, Pune is shaping the new energy of a 'Viksit Bharat'. From IT, automotive, and pharmaceuticals to startups, innovation, and manufacturing—Pune is a place of dreams and aspirations for the youth of our nation. The strengthening of the local metro connectivity is set to provide fresh momentum to the development of Pune city..." he said.

Pink Line will be run by women operators

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, women operators will run the entire Pink Line. Around 30 per cent of its electricity requirements will also be met through solar power.

Pune Metro to generate 30 per cent of its own electricity

Speaking at the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was pleased that the Pune Metro would generate 30 per cent of its own electricity, making it a green metro. He added that the Pune Metro is also setting new records. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for several projects, including Phase 2 of the Pune Metro.

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