Bombay HC pulls up BJP leaders over Dia Mirza video row, orders BMC to repost deleted clip

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over remarks made by certain BJP leaders against a public awareness video featuring actor Dia Mirza, which urged people not to burst firecrackers on public streets. The court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to re-upload the video on its social media platforms after it was taken down following the political backlash.

The video was made by Dia Mirza as part of a public awareness campaign undertaken by the BMC. The civic body had engaged the actor to encourage people to avoid bursting firecrackers on public roads. The campaign followed an order by the Bombay High Court on the issue.

However, the video drew objections from some BJP leaders, following which the BMC removed it from its social media handles. The matter subsequently came up before the High Court, where a bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale took note of the comments made by political leaders.

Court expresses displeasure over political remarks

During the hearing, the bench said it was troubled by the remarks made by certain political leaders in response to the video. The court also reminded them that India is a secular country, expressing concern over the nature of the comments.

The observations came in the context of the controversy surrounding the awareness campaign and the BMC's decision to remove the video after BJP leaders objected to it. The court's intervention has brought the focus back to the original purpose of the campaign: discouraging people from bursting firecrackers on public streets.

BMC directed to restore Dia Mirza's video

The High Court has now directed the BMC to upload the video again on its social media platforms. The direction follows the civic body's earlier decision to take it down after the objections were raised.

Dia Mirza's video was part of the BMC's effort to communicate the message to the public through an awareness campaign. The actor appealed to people to refrain from bursting firecrackers on public streets, in line with the issue addressed by the court's earlier order.

The latest direction means the civic body will have to make the video available again on its social media handles. The court's remarks also underline its displeasure with the political comments made over the campaign.

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