Taliban 'clarifies' its position over Kashmir

The comeback of Taliban in Afghanistan is being seen as an alarm bell as far as security is concerned in India, especially the border areas. There are even speculations that Pakistan can use Taliban against India on the seven-decade-old Kashmir issue. However, if sources are to be believed, Taliban has already clarified its position on Kashmir which considers the K-issue as a bilateral and internal matter. In such a situation, there is little chance of Pakistan getting any support from the Taliban.

Sources have also learned that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI may also try to persuade the Taliban to help them on the issue of Kashmir. But, the pressure on the Taliban to obey the ISI will be less as it has already made a strong comeback in Afghanistan. According to sources, ISI will be able to use Taliban against India only when it is weak which is not so in the present circumstances.

According to information, Pakistan's terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Lashkar-e-Jahangvi already have links with Taliban, and these terrorist organizations have collaborated with Taliban in many villages of Afghanistan and some areas of Kabul to create check posts.

Even the risk factor, India can increase its surveillance in Kashmir. So far the situation there is completely under control and Pakistani terrorist organizations operating in Afghanistan have less ability to use the Taliban and the current situation against India.

