Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Doda, no casualties reported

Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Doda, no casualties reported

Jammu and Kashmir: The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt, resulting in heavy flash floods, officials said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Doda (J&K) Published on: July 09, 2022 11:53 IST
Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was
Image Source : ANI. Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time.

Highlights

  • A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district today
  • The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt
  • No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said

Jammu and Kashmir news: A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday (July 9), causing minor damage to some vehicles, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt, resulting in heavy flash floods, they said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said.

India Tv - Jammu and Kashmir, Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Doda, no casualties reported in doda cloudbur

Image Source : ANI. The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt.

Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for traffic movement, the officials said. 

Related Stories
Jammu and Kashmir: Villagers nab two LeT terrorists with AK 47 in Reasi, hand them over to police

Jammu and Kashmir: Villagers nab two LeT terrorists with AK 47 in Reasi, hand them over to police

Jammu and Kashmir: Over dozen terrorist launch pads active across LoC, says Intel report

Jammu and Kashmir: Over dozen terrorist launch pads active across LoC, says Intel report

Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended due to bad weather conditions today

Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended due to bad weather conditions today

ALSO READ: Amarnath cloudburst: Viral videos from spot shared on social media, netizens pray for pilgrims

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Terrifying visuals of cloudburst near shrine | Watch

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News