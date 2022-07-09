Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Doda, no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time.

Highlights A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district today

The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt

No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said

Jammu and Kashmir news : A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday (July 9), causing minor damage to some vehicles, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt, resulting in heavy flash floods, they said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said.

Image Source : ANI. The cloudburst occurred at around 4:00 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt.

Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for traffic movement, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Amarnath cloudburst: Viral videos from spot shared on social media, netizens pray for pilgrims

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Terrifying visuals of cloudburst near shrine | Watch

Latest India News