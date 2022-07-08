Amarnath Yatra 2022: Terrifying visuals of cloudburst near shrine | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Amarnath Yatra 2022: Terrifying visuals of cloudburst near shrine

Amarnath Yatra 2022/ Amarnath cloudburst: The Amarnath Yatra saw setbacks several times this year due to bad weather. Earlier today, a cloudburst was reported near the camp of the holy cave shrine. Earlier, the authorities had announced that due to inclement weather along both routes, Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended for the day.

Here are some visuals from the site of the terrifying incident

The Amarnath Yatra, which sees an ocean of Lord Shiv devotees from different walks of life commenced on June 30 this year. The Yatra will conclude on August 11.

