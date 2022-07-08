Amarnath cloudburst LIVE: Five, including three women, found dead; rescue operation underway | Visuals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vijay Kumar, the IGP of Kashmir said that the injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation, he said, is under control.

Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: A cloudburst was reported near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday. Bodies of five people have been recovered so far, officials said, adding that three of them were women. The lower reaches of Amarnath cave witnessed a cloud burst at around 5.30 pm.

Rescue operation is underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies, Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam informed. Water came from above the cave after heavy rains in the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now. Some langars at the Amarnath shrine were affected by the cloudburst. Chopper is rushed to rescue the injured.

Vijay Kumar, the IGP of Kashmir said that the injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation, he said, is under control.

Visuals of the flash floods, cloudburst

Amit Shah says in touch with authorities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is in constant touch with the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. "NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," Shah tweeted.

The authorities announced on Wednesday (July 6) that with some improvement in the weather conditions along both routes, Amarnath Yatra will be resumed for the day. Earlier, due to bad weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims was allowed from either side towards the cave shrine and the pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the Valley from Jammu.

(More to follow)

Latest India News