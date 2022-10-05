Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
  4. J&K: Civilian killed in accidental firing in Pulwama

J&K: Civilian killed in accidental firing in Pulwama

Pulwama news: Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10:00 am, they said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Pulwama (J&K) Published on: October 05, 2022 12:26 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Civilian killed in security force misfire in J&K's Pulwama.

Highlights

  • A civilian injured in misfiring by security forces in J&K's Pulwama has succumbed in the hospital
  • Official sources said that the civilian was injured in a misfiring incident in Haal village
  • He has been identified as Asif Ahmad of Koterwali village in Shopian district

Pulwama news: A civilian was killed on Wednesday (October 5) when the service weapon of a policeman went off “accidentally” in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10:00 am, they said.

The officials said Padroo was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

