J&K: Civilian killed in accidental firing in Pulwama

Official sources said that the civilian was injured in a misfiring incident in Haal village

He has been identified as Asif Ahmad of Koterwali village in Shopian district

Pulwama news: A civilian was killed on Wednesday (October 5) when the service weapon of a policeman went off “accidentally” in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10:00 am, they said.

The officials said Padroo was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

More details are awaited in this regard.

