Jammu and Kashmir: Militants shoot , injure two migrant workers in Pulwama

Militants shot two migrant workers at Kharbhatpora locality of Ratnipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

The labourers have been identified as Shamshad Ahmad and Faizan Qadr, both residents of Bihar.

The police and security forces have cordoned off the area in a bid to nab the attackers.

The police said that the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital. Their conditions have been said to be stable.

