Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Drug racket busted in Baramulla; 9 held

Jammu and Kashmir: Drug racket busted in Baramulla; 9 held

Baramulla drug racket: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police in a major breakthrough arrested 9 drug smugglers and recovered 1.78 kg of heroin-like substance along with cash amounting to Rs 69.20 lakh from Nambla, Isham and Bandi Uri areas.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) Updated on: June 14, 2023
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: Drug racket busted in Baramulla; 9 held

Baramulla drug racket: Police said they busted a drug racket in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 13 (Tuesday) by arresting nine people and recovering heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

"Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Baramulla in a major breakthrough arrested nine drug smugglers and recovered 1.78 kg of heroin-like substance along with cash amounting to Rs 69.20 lakh from Nambla, Isham and Bandi Uri areas," a police spokesman said.

He said the seizure dealt a significant blow to the narcotics trade network operating in the district. More details are awaited in this regard. 

