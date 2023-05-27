Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla, grenade recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, May 27. This comes a day after an associate of the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in Kishtwar.

Acting on information about the movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district's Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman said.

A grenade was seized from his possession

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully. The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT, he said.

The spokesman said Mir is a surrendered terrorist. A case under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and investigation taken up, he added.

Hizbul Mujahideen terror associate held

Earlier on Friday, May 26, the Security forces arrested an associate of the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen along with a Chinese grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The terror associate has been identified as Mohd Yousaf Chouhan of Chhar Cherji village in Kishtwar.

Based on the information about the involvement of Mohd Yousaf Chouhan in terror-related activities, a case was registered, police officials said.

Search operations in several regions

Teams of police along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation in Cherji, Chicha and Padyarna areas of the district and arrested the Hizb associate, they said.

On his disclosure, police recovered one Chinese grenade from Cherji area, the officials said. A major search operation has been launched in the area to nab active terrorists of the district and further develop leads into the case, they added.

