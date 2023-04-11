Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
  J-K: Security Forces bust terror module in Baramulla, two associates of LeT arrested

J-K: Security Forces bust terror module in Baramulla, two associates of LeT arrested

Jammu and Kashmir: In a major success, security forces busted a terror module in Baramulla. With this, two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been also arrested.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) Published on: April 11, 2023 8:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, terror module busted, terror module busted in jammu and kashmir, jammu
Image Source : PTI J-K: Security Forces bust terror module busted in Baramulla, two associates of LeT arrested

Jammu and Kashmir: A terror module on Monday was busted by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area. In a major success, two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been also arrested along with arms and ammunition. The police release informed that the terrorist associates have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir.

Arms and Ammunition recovered 

"Based on a tip-off, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB have busted a terror module at Baramulla Pattan and arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit," informed the release. The release added, "On their disclosure one pistol, two pistol magazines, pistol round- five improvised explosive devices, and one remote control improvised explosive device weighing approximately 2 kgs were recovered.

Associates were working with an active terrorist 

The release also said that the accused further also informed that they were working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist namely Abid Qayoom Lone.

"During their further questioning, the terrorists revealed that the duo was working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist, Abid Qayoom Lone of Wussan Pattan associated with the banned terrorist organisation LeT outfit," said the release. Also, a case under sections of the Arms and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at Pattan Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

