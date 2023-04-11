J-K: Security Forces bust terror module in Baramulla, two associates of LeT arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J-K: Security Forces bust terror module busted in Baramulla, two associates of LeT arrested

Jammu and Kashmir: A terror module on Monday was busted by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area. In a major success, two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been also arrested along with arms and ammunition. The police release informed that the terrorist associates have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir.

Arms and Ammunition recovered

"Based on a tip-off, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB have busted a terror module at Baramulla Pattan and arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit," informed the release. The release added, "On their disclosure one pistol, two pistol magazines, pistol round- five improvised explosive devices, and one remote control improvised explosive device weighing approximately 2 kgs were recovered.

Associates were working with an active terrorist

The release also said that the accused further also informed that they were working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist namely Abid Qayoom Lone.

"During their further questioning, the terrorists revealed that the duo was working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist, Abid Qayoom Lone of Wussan Pattan associated with the banned terrorist organisation LeT outfit," said the release. Also, a case under sections of the Arms and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at Pattan Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

