J&K: LeT terrorist hideout busted in Anantnag; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE LeT terrorist hideout busted in Anantnag; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: In a joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian Army busted a LeT terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition at the Rakh Momin area in the Anantnag district.

According to the information, the police along with Army (1RR) launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) during the intervening night of March 13 in the area.

Arms and ammunition recovered

During the search operation, the joint team busted a hideout of LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 5 IEDs (PTD's programmed timer devices) and RCIEDs, 6 Detonators, 3 Pistols, 5 Pistol Magazines, 124 (09mm) rounds, 4 remote controls and 13 batteries. All the recovered materials have been taken into custody.

Accordingly, a case under the relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bijbehara and further investigation is in progress, the police said.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Narco-terror module busted in Poonch, Rs 2 crore cash, 7 kg heroin recovered

Latest India News