Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT militant associates arrested in Baramulla; arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: In yet another crackdown on terrorism in the valley, security forces arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. According to the police, the security forces placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village.

Two suspects who were coming towards the crossing tried to flee when they noticed the security personnel but were apprehended tactfully, a police spokesperson said.

Arrested militants identified as associates of LeT

During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered. They were immediately taken into custody, he added. The arrested accused were identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad, both militant associates of LeT. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and an investigation is underway, he added.

LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla

This comes four days after security forces arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on May 27. Acting on information about the movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district's Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman had said.

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully. The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

