Jammu and Kashmir: Shah e-inaugurates Mata Sharda mandir in Kupwara; Mehbooba welcomes opening of temple

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Temple opening is a sign of the return of normalcy in the valley

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday welcomed the move to open the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district in the UT on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated the Mata Sharda Devi temple in Karnah sector of the north Kashmir district, saying the abrogation of Article 370 is taking Jammu and Kashmir back to its old traditions, culture and the “Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb”.

Mehbooba Mufti's reaction

“This is very good. We have always been saying that we need to engage, reconcile and resolve things. The opening of Sharda temple is a very good thing. It is something that the Kashmiri Pandits were looking forward to, they really wanted it to be opened,” Mehbooba told reporters here.

She also expressed hope of resumption of cross-LoC trade. The PDP chief said she hoped that the opening of the temple will not be restricted to pilgrimage, but “it will go beyond that”.

"I also hope that the business which was conducted on Muzaffarabad Road and Rawalakot road, that also is resumed,” she said, referring to the now suspended cross-LoC trade on Uri-Muzaffarabad, and Poonch-Rawalakot routes.

(With PTI input)

Also read- CRPF introduces Hi-Tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles with advanced weaponry for teror ops | WATCH

Latest India News