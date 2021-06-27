Sunday, June 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Two explosions rock technical area of Jammu airport; bomb disposal squad on spot

Two explosions rock technical area of Jammu airport; bomb disposal squad on spot

No major damage has been reported, top police sources informed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2021 7:51 IST
jammu airport explosion
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area

Two explosions within a gap of five minutes rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The explosions took place around 1.45 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The area was sealed by security forces within minutes, the officials said.

Senior officials, police and forensic experts rushed to the scene.

There is no official word on it as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | 13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X