Sunday, June 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Mangolpuri

13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Mangolpuri

A fire official said that the fire department received a call about the cylinder explosion following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2021 8:21 IST
thirteen injured, gas cylinder explosion, Delhi, delhi news latest updates, cylinder explosion, fire
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE.

13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi.

 

At least 13 people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, fire officials said.

A fire official said that the fire department received a call about the cylinder explosion following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused within an hour, the official said. He further said that there was no casualty.

Thirteen people who sustained injury were admitted to the hospital.

The fire official said that the cylinder exploded due to leakage.

Also Read: UP: Three gas cylinders explode in Shamli, 2 grievously injured

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Woman, two children killed in gas cylinder blast

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X