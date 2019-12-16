Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Jamia Violence: Images that show what exactly was happening

Violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University rocked Delhi while thousands from across the country remained glued to their television screens to watch the disturbing events unfold.

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 0:04 IST
Jamia violence
Image Source : PTI

Buses were set on fire as students of Jamia Millia were protesting against Citizenship Act

On a Sunday, it is almost a given that a relaxed, laid-back schedule is something that's preferred by most of us. But this Sunday was different, violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University rocked Delhi while thousands from across the country remained glued to their television screens to watch the disturbing events unfold.

Students in Jamia Millia Islamia University were protesting against passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for past few days. But things took a different turn when news of public transport buses being burnt broke out.

Image Source : PTI

The authorities immediately rushed more police personnel to contain the situation. Fire Brigade responded as well.

Image Source : PTI

Stones were pelted at policemen and their vehicles. Other vehicles were targetted as well.

Image Source : PTI

Policemen had to were protective gear to shield themselves from stone-pelters

Image Source : PTI

The violence was condemned, but reports of 'unknown masked men' entering the crowd of protesting students also surfaced. This may indicate that individuals other than students maybe responsible for some of the violent acts. However, clearer picture is expected to emerge after police investigation.

Image Source : PTI

Police personnel conducted a march near Jamia Millia Islamia to control the situation

Image Source : PTI

Policemen stood guard at the University to prevent the situation from escalating further

Delhiites had to face hardships as violent protests caused authorities to divert traffic from several roads in South and South-East Delhi

Image Source : PTI

