Jamia Violence: Images that show what exactly was happening

On a Sunday, it is almost a given that a relaxed, laid-back schedule is something that's preferred by most of us. But this Sunday was different, violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University rocked Delhi while thousands from across the country remained glued to their television screens to watch the disturbing events unfold.

Students in Jamia Millia Islamia University were protesting against passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for past few days. But things took a different turn when news of public transport buses being burnt broke out.

The authorities immediately rushed more police personnel to contain the situation. Fire Brigade responded as well.

Stones were pelted at policemen and their vehicles. Other vehicles were targetted as well.

Policemen had to were protective gear to shield themselves from stone-pelters

The violence was condemned, but reports of 'unknown masked men' entering the crowd of protesting students also surfaced. This may indicate that individuals other than students maybe responsible for some of the violent acts. However, clearer picture is expected to emerge after police investigation.

Police personnel conducted a march near Jamia Millia Islamia to control the situation

Policemen stood guard at the University to prevent the situation from escalating further

Delhiites had to face hardships as violent protests caused authorities to divert traffic from several roads in South and South-East Delhi

