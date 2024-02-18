Jaishankar's savage reply on India buying Russian fuel leaves Blinken smiling | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

A riposte by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a conversation with a host at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday in the presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken went viral on social media. On the question about India's balancing act between its growing ties with the US and continuing trade with Russia, Jaishankar in his typical no-nonsense style, defended India's position saying, “Is that a problem, why should that be a problem? If I am smart enough to have multiple options, you should be admiring me.” Blinken who was sitting next to him broke into a smile.

"Minister, India has more of a multiple choice, seems like you do whatever and whenever you want," the host asked.

In reply, Jaishankar said "Yes, I am smart enough to have multiple choice. A good partner gives choices, smart partner takes those.

Blinken, Jaishankar discuss red sea issue

Blinken during his meeting with Jaishankar in Germany discussed the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, highlighting how the US and India play important roles in safeguarding economic stability in the volatile region.

The two leaders met on Friday on the sidelines of the prestigious Munich Security Conference in the German city.

“Blinken and Jaishankar discussed the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the meeting.

Blinken highlighted that the respective US and Indian approaches to maritime security in the Red Sea are mutually reinforcing and play important roles in safeguarding economic stability in the region, he said.

They also discussed ongoing work to ensure lasting peace and security in the Middle East, Miller said.

Since November, Yemen's Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea to demand a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

The bilateral meeting took place weeks after the US agreed to supply 31 armed MQ-9B Predator drones to India and two months after the unease between the two sides over an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil.

India has already constituted a high-level probe committee to investigate US allegations.

The top US diplomat said the two countries are “working closely” on a whole host of vital priorities that “are making a difference in the lives of people in India and people in the United States” and listed them as increasing mutual prosperity, advancing democracy and human rights, addressing climate change and upholding together the rules-based international order.