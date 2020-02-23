Jaipur Airport to be kept on standby for Trump's Air Force One if weather in Delhi is not suitable for landing when US President arrives in the national capital.

The Jaipur Airport will be put on stand-by when President Trump's Air Force One will be landing in Delhi. The Jaipur Airport could be used for Air Force One landing if the weather in Delhi turns out to be not suitable for landing. Meanwhile, a special aircraft of the US Army carrying top officials have already landed at Jaipur International Airport to monitor security arrangements.

"The aircraft landed at the airport at 9 am and flew out at 11 am. US Embassy officials took stock of the security measures at the airport. There is no scheduled programme at the airport but precautionary measures are being taken," Jaipur International Airport Director JS Balhara said.

President Trump will be landing in Ahmedabad on February 24 (Monday, tomorrow) where he will be received by PM Modi at the airport. From the airport, PM Modi and President Trump will conduct a roadshow to Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium (world's biggest cricket stadium) in Motera, Ahmedabad. Trump and Modi will address the 'Namaste Trump' event from the Motera stadium.

In Gujarat, President Trump along with wife Melania Trump, accompanied by PM Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram. A special Gujarat food would be on a platter when Trumps will arrive at Sabarmati Ashram.

The next leg of Trump's visit will be Agra when he will witness the epitome beauty Taj Mahal and finally arrive in New Delhi for a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on Tuesday. Trump will also hold meetings with top business leaders in the national capital.

