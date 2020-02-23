Namaste Trump: How Sabarmati Ashram being decked up to welcome POTUS, India TV brings you ground report

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Preparations underway at Sabarmati Ashram to welcome President Trump, first lady Melania.

President Trump, first lady Melania, will be accompanied by PM Modi during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday. The US President along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner along with other US officials will be on a two-day visit to India starting February 24.

Earlier, Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram was reportedly canceled, but according to reports, he along with wife Melania will visit the ashram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also accompany them.

Meanwhile, ahead of Trump's visit, preparations are in full swing at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. In order to welcome the US President, three ethnic designed chairs have been placed at a separate platform that has been temporarily constructed at the Ashram. Reports say the temporary platform has been constructed to give President Trump, first lady a better look at the Sabarmati riverfront.

A special room is also being prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time.

The Trumps are expected to spend about half-an-hour at the Ashram. A new parking space was being created at the place.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the 22 km roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram -- has been reduced to 9 km. Now, the Trump couple accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be driving straight to the Stadium from the Ahmedabad airport.

The change in plans can also be attributed to the fact that there's also a dinner arranged in the evening in Delhi which the US dignitaries are expected to attend.

(With inputs from IANS)

