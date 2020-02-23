Donald Trump all set to embark on 36-hour-long India visit | Full Schedule

Image Source : AP Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India.

US President Donald Trump is all set to embark on a 36-hour-long visit to India and his schedule is jam-packed. Starting from addressing 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad to visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, President Trump has a lot on his plate during his stay in India.

India Touchdown

Donald Trump's Air Force One will touch down at Ahmedabad's Vallabhbhai Airport on Monday, February 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive Trump at the airport. Trump will be accompanied by his wife Melania.

Homage to Mahatama Gandhi

The Trumps along with PM Modi will take a 22 km road trip to the Sabarmati Ashram where they will pay homage to Mahatama Gandhi. Like all other delegates, Trump will also be gifted a Mahatama Gandhi momento which will include a spilling wheel and books.

Namaste Trump

An event on the lines of the famous 'Howdy Modi', which was organised in Texas on the sidelines of the UNGA 2019, has been organised in Ahmedabad by the Gujarat government. The Melania and Donald Trump will be sharing the stage at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium with PM Modi. World's largest cricket stadium is all decorated to host the US President with almost 1.25 lakh people expected to be present at the event.

The event will feature cultural performances with artists being brought in from lenghts and breaths of the country.

A visit to the Taj

After the Namaste Trump event, President Trump will visit Taj Mahal with first lady Melania in Agra. Dry and polluted Yamuna has been cleaned up for aesthetics of the Taj. After spending some time at the Taj Mahal, thr Trumps will retire at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi.

President meets President

On February 25, President Trump will meet the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and his wife.

Another homage to Mahatma Gandhi

After meeting with President Kovind, the Trump's will once again pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Former President Barack Obama had also offered floral tribute at the Raj Ghat during in 2015 visit.

Obama, in 2015, was presented with a replica of Gandhi's famous 'charkha' by the Indian government. Obama also planted a sapling of a Peepal tree at Rajghat. Trump is expected to do the same.

Modi-Trump meet

The Trumps will visit the Hyderabad House where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump will discuss on the Indo-US ties. Melania Trump will visit a school in Delhi while Modi and Trump talk. Key aspects of Indo-US relations including defence, security, counter-terrorism, trade and energy will be discussed in the meeting between the two leaders.

Home away from Home

President Trump will then meet with the top businessmen in India at the US Embassy in a CEO roundtable conference.

The Trumps along with their official delegation depart from New Delhi at around 10:00 pm on February 25.

