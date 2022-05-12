Jahangirpuri violence case: One more arrested for allegedly inciting crowd, says Delhi Police.

Highlights
- Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with Jahangirpuri violence
- The accused has been identified as Abdul
- 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far in the case
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday (May 12).
The accused has been identified as Abdul and he was arrested in the national capital, an official said.
With this, 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far.
When and what happened in Jahangirpuri?
Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.
According to police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
Also Read: 'Innocent Hindus' being framed by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri violence case: VHP
Also Read: 'Unwarranted communal colour' given to Jahangirpuri demolition drive: NDMC tells SC