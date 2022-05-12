Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jahangirpuri violence case: One more arrested for allegedly inciting crowd, says Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Abdul

37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far in the case

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday (May 12).

The accused has been identified as Abdul and he was arrested in the national capital, an official said.

With this, 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far.

When and what happened in Jahangirpuri?

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

