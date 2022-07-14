Jahangirpuri violence case: Delhi Police to file charge sheet in Rohini court today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Paramilitary Force personnel patrol during Eid-al-Fitr, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will shortly file a charge sheet in the Jahangirpuri violence case in Rohini court. So far, 37 people have been arrested in the case since April 16 when clashes broke out between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area.

The 2000-page charge sheet will also mention the names of the conspirators in the violence in which eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries. Mohammed Ansar, Tarbez, and are the main accused among 37. Irshfil is on the run in the case. Delhi Police will also present video pieces of evidence in court. The police also used a facial recognition system during the investigation of the case in order to nab the culprits. The charge sheet will be filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.

