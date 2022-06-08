Follow us on Image Source : ANI CCTV video shows stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri; 2 arrested | Watch

Highlights A local CCTV caught stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday night.

Quarrel ensued between two groups of friends that led to stone-pelting.

Delhi Police maintains there was no communal angle to the incident.

An incident of stone-pelting took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday night, that damaged three vehicles. A local CCTV caught the entire incident, and 2 people have been arrested in the case. A complaint was registered at the Mahindra Park Police Station. The probe revealed that the stone-pelting was a result of a quarrel between one Zahir and his friends, who came to look for two other people with whom they had an argument two days back.

All of them were allegedly drunk and threw stones at each other which caused damage to three vehicles. Two people namely Vishal and Veeru residing in Janahgirpuri have been apprehended and others will be arrested soon, said DCP North West Usha Rangnani.

"No communal angle"

Rangnani also confirmed that there is no communal angle to the incident, as a quarrel broke out between a group of friends. "Two people namely Vishal and Veeru residing in Janahgirpuri have been apprehended and others will be arrested soon. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community," she told news agency ANI.

Back in April as well, incidents of violence were reported in Jahangirpuri when clashes broke out between two groups on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Stone-pelting was reported during the 'Shobha Yatra' procession.

