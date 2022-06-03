Violent clash between two communities in Kanpur after Friday Namaz, crowd pelts stones at police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image of UP Police

Kanpur violence: A violent clash broke out in Kanpur after Friday prayers when Muslim organizations called shutting down of shops at the Parade market. The market is one of the biggest wholesale retails in the city. When the call was announced, people from both communities in the area pelted stones at each other, causing a ruckus. When police officials came to rescue the situation, stones were thrown at them too.

The police first lathi-charged the crowd, but in vain, after which they resorted to throwing stones in response. Sources quoted by news agency IANS said that the miscreants had also fired in the air.

Eighteen people have been taken into custody for the incident. ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces had been deployed. He said that video footage was being scanned to identify the accused.

Reason for the clashes

The call for a shutdown was initiated by Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi. He was enraged over the alleged comments made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammed in a televised debate.

Markets were also closed on Friday. Hundreds of people had gathered at the parade intersection, and at around 3 pm, the two communities started the clashes that resulted in multiple injuries. As a precaution, police patrols have been increased in other markets of the city to keep the violence confined to just one area.

PM Modi and President Kovind in Kanpur Dehat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are currently in Kanpur Dehat, a neighboring district around the same time when the clashes broke out. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with senior police and administration officials of the district, visited Paraunkh village in Kanpur on Thursday and inspected the arrangements.

