Image Source : PTI J&K: Three JeM-affiliated terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Awantipora

Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-E-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter between security officials and terrorists. The encounter took place in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Saturday.

"Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search operation underway, further details awaited", the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"An encounter has started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and Army are undertaking the operation. Details awaited," Police had earlier informed.

Two terrorists were neutralized on Friday by security officials in a similar encounter in Awantipora. The police had also recovered some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition.

Inspector general of Police, Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that one of the two terrorists killed in the Awantipora encounter was involved in killing a peon at a government school on July 23.

