J&K: Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara

The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, who opened firing. The troops retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrating terrorist.   

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kupwara Published on: May 20, 2022 14:48 IST
J&K: Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltration bid along the the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said here. 

The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened firing, the officials said. The troops retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrating terrorist, they said, adding that the operation to nab the others was underway.

