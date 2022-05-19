J&K: LeT associate among 5 terrorists arrested for attack on wine shop in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baramulla: Army personnel in a vehicle towards an encounter with militants

Highlights The police said they have also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested terrorists

5 pistols, 23 grenades and explosives were recovered

One civilian was killed in the attack on a wine shop in J&K's Baramulla on May 17

The Baramulla police have arrested four terrorists and one associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in connection with a recent terrorist attack on a wine shop in the district. The Kashmir zone police on Thursday said they have also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

The police recovered five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives from the possession of the terrorists involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla.

"Baramulla Police cracked the case of the recent terror attack on wine shop. 4 terrorists and 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosives recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Vijay Kumar IGP, Kashmir.

Earlier, on Tuesday one of the two terrorists (pillion rider), wearing a Burka, walked to the window of the wine shop at Baramulla's Dewan Bagh and dropped a grenade inside the shop through the porthole window, and then fled away from the spot.

The attack resulted in the death of one Ranjit Singh, while three people were injured.

The other three injured, identified as Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Govind Singh are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | J&K: JeM terrorists arrested in Baramulla's Pattan area; arms, ammunition recovered

Latest India News